CORRECTED-Russia invites investment banks to offer bond placement services

MOSCOW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s finance ministry has invited 23 investment banks to offer services for placing Russian sovereign bonds on international capital markets, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry said the list, which included top Western, Russian and Asian investment banks, was based on their total bond issuance volumes in 2015.

Russia has pencilled in up to $3 billion in foreign borrowing in 2016. It has not issued sovereign Eurobonds since 2013, in part reflecting weak investor appetite caused by the Ukraine crisis and resulting Western sanctions.

However, Russia is now under pressure to step up its borrowing as low international oil prices are set to increase the size of the budget deficit. (Reporting By Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Christian Lowe and Kevin Liffey)