FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia to sell up to USD7bn through five-part deal
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 9, 2013 / 2:00 PM / in 4 years

Russia to sell up to USD7bn through five-part deal

Davide Scigliuzzo

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 9 (IFR) - The Russian Federation will raise up to USD7bn equivalent through its sale of US dollar- and euro-denominated bonds, according to market sources.

Combined order books for the deal, which is made up of five tranches with tenors ranging from five to thirty years, have reached USD11bn equivalent, with demand skewed towards the US dollar portion.

Price guidance on the offering remains unchanged, with three US dollar tranches marketed at 212.5bp area over US Treasuries for a long five-year tenor, and 237.5bp area for both a 10-year and a 30-year tenor.

The euro portion includes a seven-year tranche marketed at 185bp area over mid-swaps and a 12-year tranche at 195bp area over mid-swaps.

The sovereign has capped the size of its two euro-denominated tranches, for which books are expected to go subject at 14:00 GMT, at a combined EUR1.5bn.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank, Renaissance Capital, RBS and VTB Capital are joint bookrunners on the 144A/Reg S offering, which is expected to price on Monday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Anil Mayre)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.