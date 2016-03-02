Goldman unlikely to pursue Russia bond deal: source

NEW YORK, March 2 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs is very unlikely to participate in the underwriting of a potential bond deal from Russia, a source close to the situation told IFR on Wednesday.

After initially expressing interest for the business, Goldman was taken aback by a report in the Wall Street Journal that made clear the State Department would not view the deal favorably, the source said.

A deadline to reply to Russia’s request for proposals for its contemplated bond issue expired last week. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)