Russia increases size of euro-denominated 2020 bond

LONDON, Sept 13 (IFR) - The Russian Federation has increased the size of the euro-denominated seven-year bond it issued on Monday to EUR750m from EUR725m, according to one of the lead managers.

The note was issued as part of a four-tranche bond sale which raised the equivalent of USD6.9bn.

“[The Ministry of Finance] will print a small increase of EUR25m to fully utilise the USD7bn-equivalent legal cap. The original notional was reduced to accommodate potential [foreign exchange] fluctuations that might have forced a breach of the legal limit,” one of the leads said.

The incremental amount was sold to a single investor and will settle as normal, the lead said.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank, Renaissance Capital, RBS and VTB Capital are joint bookrunners on the 144A/Reg S offering. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo, editing by Julian Baker)