Russia may limit pension funds' investments in treasury bonds
September 3, 2015 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

Russia may limit pension funds' investments in treasury bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank is considering limiting the amount non-state pension funds may invest in treasury bonds, the bank’s deputy governor Sergei Shvetsov said on Thursday.

“The mission of non-state pension funds is to credit the economy and not the budget deficit,” he told a banking conference.

Shvetsov also said there were plans to restrict the amounts pension funds may invest in banks.

He said that the share of assets pension funds could hold in bank deposits would be reduced to 40 percent from the start of next year, down from 60 percent currently, and that “we could take it to 10 percent in the medium term”. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Jason Bush; editing by Jack Stubbs)

