Disciplined VTB waits for market opportunities

* State-owned lender under no pressure to sell bonds

* CFO wants to price inside the curve

By Sudip Roy

LONDON, March 12 (IFR) - VTB is under no pressure to issue bonds in the US dollar market, despite embarking on a roadshow for a potential deal in late January/early February, according to the Russian bank’s chief financial officer.

Herbert Moos told IFR the bank is sufficiently liquid to wait for better market conditions in order to achieve its aim of pricing a transaction inside its secondary curve.

“We want a convergence in our spreads. Every new deal needs to bring spreads down.”

He added: “After the roadshow, there was turbulence in the market. We concluded that no structure would bring us closer to our objective, so we decided not to proceed. We felt it was a strong message to the market that showed we have plenty of liquidity. We will wait for better conditions.”

Moos has consistently said that VTB will follow a disciplined and strategic approach in its funding strategy. Gone are the days when it would “issue into size” to fund its growth. The philosophy now is to “issue into demand” as the bank strives to reprice its curve and move it spreads closer to rival Russian lenders.

The most obvious is Sberbank, the biggest bank in the country. While VTB’s USD1.5bn 6.95% 2022 Tier 2 note, for example, is trading at 382bp over mid-swaps, Sberbank’s USD2bn 5.125% 2022 subordinated bond is trading at 296bp, according to Tradeweb. It is a similar story at senior level.

The discrepancy in the performance between the two banks’ bonds is largely down to historical reasons, said Moos, with Sberbank gaining a big advantage from inheriting the retail deposit base of the Soviet Union. While other banks have eaten into some of Sberbank’s market share, it is still the most dominant bank in Russia.

VTB, in contrast, which started life as a foreign trade bank, has had to build its retail business from scratch.

“We had to grow fast and fund that growth by issuing in the market irrespective of the price.” said Moos, who added that the entire VTB Group outstanding external debt stock totals USD26.5bn, USD17bn of which is Eurobond debt.

But with VTB 75.5% owned by the government compared with Sberbank’s just over 50% state-ownership, Moos said that from a credit-quality perspective the two were indistinguishable.

One way VTB, which is rated Baa1,BBB,BBB, could narrow its spreads is through a debt buyback.

“It’s an interesting thought and we’re open to the idea,” said Moos. “We’d need to evaluate the likely success, however. Would we get enough demand and would it benefit our curve without destroying liquidity?”

He added there are some points in VTB’s dollar curve where the bank has bonds with put or call options where a liability management exercise could make sense. A buyback of the bank’s subsidiaries’ debt - Bank of Moscow and TransCredit - is also a possibility if it makes economic sense, said Moos.

LOCAL CURRENCY

Overall, however, the emphasis of the bank’s funding strategy is towards local currencies rather than dollars. It is likely to tap new markets in Asia this year, while closer to home it is evaluating the merits of a Eurorouble deal.

Unlike many of its peers, such as Sberbank, Gazprombank and Russian Agricultural Bank, VTB has steered clear of the Eurorouble market so far. “It will be driven by economics,” said Moos about the possibility of a deal.

With ample access to the domestic market and with deposits growing, the bank is under no pressure to issue an offshore rouble bond. Market conditions, too, are less compelling for such a deal than they were at the beginning of the year.

Given such a backdrop and the likelihood of continuing volatile conditions, VTB plans to be flexible in its funding.

“We will see windows but they won’t be long-lived. It’s important for issuers to be prepared and nimble to take advantage,” said Moos.