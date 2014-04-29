FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
COMMENT-Russians go east
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 29, 2014 / 3:21 PM / 3 years ago

COMMENT-Russians go east

Sudip Roy

3 Min Read

LONDON, April 29 (IFR) - Flights from Moscow to Asia are suddenly filling up with corporate executives.

With Russian issuers shut out of the US dollar and euro bond markets because of events in eastern Ukraine, some are turning their attention further east.

Sberbank, Russia’s biggest lender, was visiting investors in Singapore and Hong Kong last week with sole lead OCBC Bank. Bankers says Gazprom is another leading Russian corporate that has met Asian investors, while there are also rumours about Russian Agricultural Bank and diamond producer Alrosa.

One banker familiar with the situation says that the Russians are travelling beyond the main financial centres of Hong Kong and Singapore and have also been visiting India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

These meetings with investors are considered as “non-deal” roadshows; an opportunity for funding officials to keep accounts abreast of their latest news. But they also let these executives explore the possibility of a deal. Speculation is mounting that one or two of these issuers may try to sell a bond in the offshore renminbi or Singapore dollar market if interest can be stirred.

The idea, however, that a Russian borrower would do such a deal provokes two thoughts. First, would any bank risk arranging a transaction given the fraught political situation between Russia and the West.

While the raft of sanctions against Russian individuals and companies has been limited to President Putin’s inner circle, they may widen if the crisis in Ukraine escalates further.

Would any bank, be it US, European or Asian, really want to risk damaging its reputation simply for the sake of a USD300m-equivalent Dim Sum bond?

The second issue concerns the Russian companies themselves. Are they that desperate for finance they need to issue in such niche markets? Presumably not. So what’s the point? To show they have market access? Issuing in a small, regional, relatively illiquid bond market in Asia is hardly going to prove that.

Far better for these Russian issuers to visit their core investors in the US and Europe than spending time and money on a potential transaction that sends the wrong message. Unless it’s the prospect of a few free days in Raffles or the Mandarin Oriental that’s tempting them over.

Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Philip Wright

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.