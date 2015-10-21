Alfa Bank planning three or five-year Eurobond in 2015 - source

LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - Russia’s Alfa Bank is likely to issue a Eurobond before the end of the year, with the issuer planning on either a three or five year maturity, according to a source.

The bank has not decided whether it will raise US dollars or euros, the source said.

Another banker reckons that Alfa Bank would likely consider a senior US dollar-denominated deal.

If the company decides to raise dollars, it will be done through Alfa Bank, while euros will come through Alfa Bank Holding.

Barclays and UBS are rumoured to have been mandated for the deal, according to sources. Barclays and UBS declined to comment.

Alfa Bank was last in the Eurobond market in November 2014 when it raised US$250m for a Tier 2 deal through a 10.5 year 9.5% bond that is callable in February 2020.

Talk of the deal comes amid a resurgence of Russian issuance and would follow Norilsk Nickel and Gazprom that printed Eurobonds this month.

The issuers took US$1bn and 1bn out of the market respectively in the first Russian deals of the year. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy and Helene Durand)