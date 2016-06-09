Russia's Sovcomflot revises pricing on US dollar seven-year bond

LONDON, June 9 (IFR) - Russian shipping company Sovcomflot has cut the yield on its seven-year US dollar bond to 5.375%-5.5%, according to a lead.

The notes will price within that range. The latest level compares with guidance of 5.625% area and initial price thoughts of 5.75% area.

The benchmark-sized notes are expected to price later today. Citigroup, ING, JP Morgan, Sberbank and VTB Capital are the lead managers.

Sovcomflot is rated Ba1/BB+/BB. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)