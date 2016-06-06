FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

Russian Dep FinMin says govt mulls no more Eurobonds for now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BISHKEK, June 6 (Reuters) - Russia is not considering plans to issue more Eurobonds, but the government may adjust domestic borrowing plans in the autumn, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Monday.

“We have tested the market,” Storchak told reporters in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, referring to Moscow’s debt issue on external markets last month.

He said the cabinet could revise its domestic borrowing plans in the autumn, which would depend on possible amendments to the state budget. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Kiselyova and Dmitry Solovyov)

