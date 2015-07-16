FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia says Western investors bid for debut inflation-linked OFZ issue
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 16, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia says Western investors bid for debut inflation-linked OFZ issue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds source comments)

MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday investors from the United States, Europe and Asia bid for the country’s debut issue of inflation-linked OFZ government bonds.

“Effectively you can state that Russia has successfully returned to international capital markets,” Siluanov told journalists.

Siluanov said overall demand for the OFZ issue significantly exceeded the 150 billion roubles ($2.65 billion) offered and that his ministry would release further details of the issue once all settlements had been completed.

A senior banker at Gazprombank, one of the organisers of the issue, said demand was well over 200 billion roubles.

A source close to the deal told Reuters that foreign investors bought around 20 percent of the issue, while around 40 percent was bought by Russian pension funds.

The remaining part was bought by bankers and brokers, the source said. ($1 = 56.6890 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.