Russian minister: US, European investors bid for debut inflation-linked OFZ issue
July 16, 2015 / 4:41 PM / 2 years ago

Russian minister: US, European investors bid for debut inflation-linked OFZ issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday investors from the United States, Europe and Asia bid for the country’s debut issue of inflation-linked OFZ government bonds and that overall demand significantly exceeded the amount offered.

“Effectively you can state that Russia has successfully returned to international capital markets,” Siluanov told journalists.

Siluanov added that his ministry would release further details of the debut inflation-linked OFZ issue once all the settlements had been completed, which is likely to be next week. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

