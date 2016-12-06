FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Foreign investors snap up 30 pct of Russia OFZ bond - dep finmin
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 9 months ago

Foreign investors snap up 30 pct of Russia OFZ bond - dep finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Nearly one third of the rouble-denominated OFZ bonds issued recently by the government have been snapped up by foreign investors, the country's deputy finance minister Alexei Moiseev said on Tuesday.

"Up to 30 percent of all new placements in OFZ (have been bought) by foreign investors," Moiseev told a conference in London organised by the Moscow Exchange.

"We expect that interest to continue."

The government has expanded this year's OFZ borrowing programme to cover budget shortfalls after reaching its full-year borrowing limit of 300 billion roubles by the third quarter. (Reporting by Sujata Rao, editing by Karin Strohecker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.