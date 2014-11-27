FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian Finance Ministry to hold regular bond auctions
November 27, 2014

Russian Finance Ministry to hold regular bond auctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Russian Finance Ministry intends to hold OFZ treasury bond auctions regularly in future, the head of the State Debt Department, Konstantin Vyshkovsky, said on Thursday.

“The absence from the market for several months was incorrect, all the more so in such a difficult situation. We will be present in limited volumes,” he told reporters at a Vedomosti newspaper investor conference.

The ministry has called off many auctions this year, citing unfavourable market conditions.

Vyshkovsky said the ministry would mainly rely on short-term bonds, as this reflected “the new realities”. He said the ministry would offer investors a premium on these bonds at first to familiarise the market with the new instruments. (Reporting by Elena Orekhova, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Timothy Heritage)

