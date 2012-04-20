Russia to cut 2012 borrowing plan by $17 bln -report

MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s finance ministry plans to cut its borrowing in roubles on domestic markets by 500 billion roubles ($17 billion) this year thanks to additional budget revenues, the head of the debt department at the finance ministry was quoted as saying late on Thursday.

The country may also be able to avoid borrowing abroad in 2013, state news agency RIA quoted Konstantin Vyshkovsky as saying on the sidelines of an investment conference in New York.

“We are going to announce a cut in the internal borrowing programme in the near future,” it cited him as saying.

Vyshkovsky told the agency that the budget had received additional revenues this year, part of which would be transferred to the Reserve Fund - used to save some of the proceeds of Russia’s oil and commodities wealth for future years - while the rest would allow it to reduce local borrowing. He did not specify the amount and the nature of these revenues.

The ministry has raised around 200 billion roubles from issues of rouble-denominated OFZ bonds since the start of this year.

Moscow, which has very low public debt, had planned to borrow 1.4 trillion roubles on its domestic market this year, or around 2 percent of gross domestic product. Its budget deficit is forecast at 1.5 percent of GDP with the annual average oil price URL-E set at $100 per barrel.

Earlier this month, the economy ministry raised its 2012 average oil price forecast to $115 per barrel, pointing to more oil-driven revenues and a lower budget deficit.

“The cabinet will revise this year’s budget parameters next week. According to the finance ministry, additional revenues may be close to 900 billion roubles,” Alfa Bank analysts said in a note on Friday, adding that the deficit might be revised to as low as 0.1 percent of GDP.

In March, Russia fulfiled its foreign currency borrowing target for 2012 when it drew strong demand for $7 billion in 30-year, 10-year and 5-year Eurobonds. ($1 = 29.5313 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Patrick Graham)