a year ago
Russian FinMin says government sure to sharply raise borrowings in 2017
July 7, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

Russian FinMin says government sure to sharply raise borrowings in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 7 (Reuters) - Russia's domestic borrowing programme will be completed in full this year and the government is confident it will be able to substantially increase borrowings in 2017, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.

Siluanov, speaking to journalists, said the cabinet cannot allow the depletion of Russia's reserves funds. He also said that the government planned to slash the state budget deficit by 1 percentage point of gross domestic product annually in 2017-2019.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Dmitry Solovyov

