Kremlin says Putin and U.K's May express dissatisfaction with state of ties
August 9, 2016 / 7:50 PM / a year ago

Kremlin says Putin and U.K's May express dissatisfaction with state of ties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Theresa May expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of Russian-British relations in a phone call, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The Kremlin added in a statement that both sides agreed to intensify their joint work on a number of issues, including on improving dialogue between the two countries' intelligence services on ensuring aviation security.

Putin and May also planned to hold a face-to-face meeting in the near future, the Kremlin said. It said the phone call took place at the initiative of Britain.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
