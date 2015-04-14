FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian navy ships in English Channel, heading for drills - Ifax
April 14, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 2 years ago

Russian navy ships in English Channel, heading for drills - Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 14 (Reuters) - Ships belonging to the Russian Northern Fleet entered the English Channel on Tuesday and will hold anti-aircraft and anti-submarine defence drills in the northern Atlantic, Interfax news agency quoted Russia’s Defence Ministry as saying.

It is not unusual to have Russian warships in the Channel. NATO dismissed in November a Russian media report that a squadron of Russian warships had conducted military exercises there. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

