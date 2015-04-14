Russian navy ships in English Channel, heading for drills - Ifax

MOSCOW, April 14 (Reuters) - Ships belonging to the Russian Northern Fleet entered the English Channel on Tuesday and will hold anti-aircraft and anti-submarine defence drills in the northern Atlantic, Interfax news agency quoted Russia’s Defence Ministry as saying.

It is not unusual to have Russian warships in the Channel. NATO dismissed in November a Russian media report that a squadron of Russian warships had conducted military exercises there. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Elizabeth Piper)