REFILE-RBS says RT's bank accounts in Britain are still operative

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland said on Monday Russian broadcaster RT's bank accounts in Britain remained open and were still operative, responding to a complaint by RT that it had been told that the accounts were to be closed.

In a letter published earlier on RT's web site, RBS's subsidiary NatWest was quoted as saying it had decided to withdraw its services to RT in Britain after "careful consideration" and that the determination was final.

RT said NatWest had not explained why it was withdrawing its banking services in Britain and accused the bank of attacking freedom of speech.

"These decisions are not taken lightly. We are reviewing the situation and are contacting the customer to discuss this further. The bank accounts remain open and are still operative," a spokeswoman for RBS later said in response. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg Mahlich)