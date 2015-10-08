UPDATE 1-Russian govt approves 2016 budget with 3 pct of GDP deficit

(Adds context and details)

MOSCOW, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Russian government has approved its budget for 2016, raising projections for the fiscal deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic product after a decision to shield some military spending from planned cuts.

The budget is being closely watched because of strains on public finances caused by low international oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict.

It will now be submitted to parliament, where it is not expected to face major obstacles.

The projected 3 percent deficit is slightly below a 3.7 percent deficit expected this year, but will be difficult to finance without running down dwindling fiscal reserves.

At 3 percent, the 2016 deficit would be double a projection made by the Finance Ministry in April, and also higher than a 2.8 percent projection made in the ministry’s draft budget proposal just on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said the overnight increase, equivalent to 176 billion roubles ($2.83 billion), largely reflected a decision to restore 165 billion roubles in spending for the military, which would have been cut under the earlier draft.

He said that the restored cuts related to normal defence expenses and were not connected with Russia’s military campaign in Syria.

President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly insisted that military spending should be shielded from budget cuts.

Critics, including Putin’s former finance minister, Alexei Kudrin, have argued that Russia can’t afford military and national security expenses that swallow up around a third of the budget.

Siluanov also said on Thursday the ministry expects to use its Reserve Fund to cover the bulk of the deficit, raising its estimates for how much would be needed from this fund next year.

He said the 2016 budget envisages using 2.136 trillion roubles from the Reserve Fund - up from the previous projection of 1.761 trillion roubles, and equivalent to almost half the fund’s current value of 4.675 trillion roubles.

The rate at which Russia is running down this fund is fueling concerns about how Russia will fund the deficit if oil prices remain low in the years ahead.

In a report last week, the World Bank urged Russia to cut government spending significantly from next year because its fiscal reserves are inadequate to fund repeated deficits. ($1 = 62.1961 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush)