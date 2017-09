MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that the finance ministry should ensure that 2016 budget deficit does not exceed 3 percent of gross domestic product.

Speaking at the finance ministry’s expanded board meeting, Medvedev also said that the ministry should work out this year 2017-2019 budget. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)