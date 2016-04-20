FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Benchmark for 2016 budget will be 3 pct deficit at $40/bbl oil price - Russian finance minister
April 20, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

Benchmark for 2016 budget will be 3 pct deficit at $40/bbl oil price - Russian finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - The key benchmark for Russia’s budget this year will be a deficit of 3 percent of gross domestic product assuming an average oil price of $40 per barrel, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

Siluanov also said the long-term benchmark for fiscal policy would be an oil price of $40-50 per barrel, to be embodied in a new fiscal rule.

Complying with the rule would require a gradual fiscal consolidation equivalent to one percentage point of GDP each year, he said. (Reporting By Lidia Kelly, writing by Jason Bush)

