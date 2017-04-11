FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's FinMin says state firms must pay half of profits in dividends
#Basic Materials
April 11, 2017 / 8:20 AM / 4 months ago

Russia's FinMin says state firms must pay half of profits in dividends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 11 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday state companies should pay at least 50 percent of their profits in dividends at a time when the government is not increasing taxes.

Speaking at an economic conference, Siluanov said his ministry would not increase the tax burden on businesses and households but would make up for a shortfall in budget revenues at the expense of state companies. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

