July 5, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

EXCLUSIVE-Russia to exhaust Reserve Fund in 2017 - FinMin proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 5 (Reuters) - Russia will exhaust its Reserve Fund next year and also spend 783 billion roubles ($12.2 billion) from the National Wealth Fund to cover the budget deficit, according to a proposal submitted by the Finance Ministry for consideration by the government.

The proposal, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, also showed the Finance Ministry planned to increase net domestic borrowing to 1.29 trillion roubles in 2017.

Russia's budget deficit has swollen as oil prices fell sharply from 2014 and the West imposed sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.

The Finance Ministry proposal has not yet been approved by the government. ($1 = 64.1968 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)

