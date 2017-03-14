FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Russian FinMin to launch FX swap by Sept - treasury official
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 14, 2017 / 12:36 PM / 5 months ago

Russian FinMin to launch FX swap by Sept - treasury official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 14 (Reuters) - Russian finance ministry plans to launch foreign exchange swap mechanism no later than September to place budget foreign currency leftovers in banks in exchange for roubles, an official with the federal treasury told reporters on Tuesday.

Stanislav Prokofyev, deputy head of the treasury, added that the finance ministry may place between $0.5 billion and $1 billion under the proposed FX swap mechanism.

Separately, the head of the treasury, Roman Artyukhin, said that the treasury - which is a part of the finance ministry - may start independently buying FX on the market without the central bank involvement from 2018. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.