Russia's government mostly approves 2017-2019 budget plan
#Market News
October 13, 2016 / 11:50 AM / in a year

Russia's government mostly approves 2017-2019 budget plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s government mostly approved a budget plan for 2017-2019 but will make some amendments to it within a week, the government’s press office said on Thursday.

Russia has drawn up a three-year budget plan as it adjusts to weak oil prices and Western sanctions, after passing a one-year crisis budget for 2016.

After tweaking the budget plan, the government will submit it to the lower house of parliament. (Reporting by Darya Korsunksaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Winning)

