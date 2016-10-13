Russia's government mostly approves 2017-2019 budget plan

MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s government mostly approved a budget plan for 2017-2019 but will make some amendments to it within a week, the government’s press office said on Thursday.

Russia has drawn up a three-year budget plan as it adjusts to weak oil prices and Western sanctions, after passing a one-year crisis budget for 2016.

After tweaking the budget plan, the government will submit it to the lower house of parliament.