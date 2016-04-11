FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia to postpone budget amendments until November - TASS cites source
April 11, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

Russia to postpone budget amendments until November - TASS cites source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s government is unlikely to amend its budget to account for lower oil prices until November, TASS news agency cited a government source as saying on Monday.

Russia’s budget, calculated on an oil price of $50 per barrel, was expected to be revised in April to account for crude prices which have fallen to around $40 per barrel.

“Most likely ... we will live with this budget until November,” TASS quoted the government source as saying.

The source said Russia’s budget deficit would total 1.2 to 1.3 trillion roubles ($19.51 billion) at current oil prices.

The Russian Finance Ministry was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 66.6229 roubles) (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

