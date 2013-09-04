FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian economic slowdown may force budget cuts-Putin
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2013 / 7:42 AM / 4 years ago

Russian economic slowdown may force budget cuts-Putin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Russia will probably have to cut budget spending compared with previous plans, President Vladimir Putin was quoted as saying in an interview published on Wednesday.

Putin told U.S. news agency Associated Press and Russia’s First Channel said that such cuts may be needed because economic growth is likely to be below the forecasts used to calculate the budget, resulting in a shortfall in tax revenues.

“Now it’s obvious that the forecast is a bit different. The economy is growing, but slower, revenues will be less, and that means we need to be more careful,” Putin said.

Last week Russia’s Economy Ministry slashed the government’s official economic growth forecast to 1.8 percent from 2.4 percent, as the economy struggles with weaker exports and consumption growth.

Putin said the government needed to make another forecast of economic development and revise its budget plans based on the new forecasts.

“I think it will be necessary to cut something,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.