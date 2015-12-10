FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Reserve Fund seen at 3.4 trln rbls at beginning of 2016
December 10, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Reserve Fund seen at 3.4 trln rbls at beginning of 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Russian Reserve Fund is expected to stand at 3.4 trillion roubles ($49.2 billion) at the beginning of 2016, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told a governmental meeting on Thursday.

The Reserve Fund, one of two Russia’s sovereign rainy day funds, stood at 3.9 trillion roubles as of Dec. 1, down from 4.2 trillion in early November. Siluanov added that budget spendings in December were expected at around 2.4 trillion roubles.

$1 = 69.1650 roubles Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

