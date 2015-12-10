Russia's Reserve Fund seen at 3.4 trln rbls at beginning of 2016

MOSCOW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Russian Reserve Fund is expected to stand at 3.4 trillion roubles ($49.2 billion) at the beginning of 2016, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told a governmental meeting on Thursday.

The Reserve Fund, one of two Russia’s sovereign rainy day funds, stood at 3.9 trillion roubles as of Dec. 1, down from 4.2 trillion in early November. Siluanov added that budget spendings in December were expected at around 2.4 trillion roubles.