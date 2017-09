MOSCOW, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday that the average oil price set in the 2016 budget should be revised down to $40 per barrel from $50.

He also told reporters that oil prices could start to recover in the second half of the year. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)