Russian budget deficit may hit 3.5-3.7 pct of GDP this year - FinMin

SOCHI, Russia, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Russia's federal budget deficit could reach 3.5-3.7 percent of gross domestic product this year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday.

Finance ministry officials earlier said they had hoped to limit the deficit to 3.2 percent of GDP in 2016.

Siluanov also told reporters at an investment forum in Sochi, southern Russia, that the finance ministry planned to increase domestic borrowing by 200 billion roubles ($3.2 billion) in 2016.

He said the ministry would include the privatisation of state stakes in oil firms Rosneft and Bashneft in amended budget plans for this year. ($1 = 63.2929 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Winning and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)