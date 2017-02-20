Russia's interest earnings from SWFs investments at 87.9 bln rbls in 2016 -ministry

MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Russian budget received a total of 87.87 billion roubles ($1.51 billion) last year in interest payments from investments made by the Reserve Fund and National Wealth Fund, the finance ministry said on Monday.

Interest on the Reserve Fund investments totalled 26.4 billion roubles and another 61.47 billion roubles was received from National Wealth Fund investments, the ministry said. ($1 = 58.0911 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jack Stubbs)