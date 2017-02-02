FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
IMF says new Russian budget rule will improve fiscal predictability
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 7:04 AM / 7 months ago

IMF says new Russian budget rule will improve fiscal predictability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund welcomes a new budget rule drawn up by the Russian finance ministry, expecting it will improve the predictability of fiscal policy, the fund's representative for Russia Gabriel Di Bella said on Thursday.

Di Bella added, however, that Russia's oil-dependent budget needed a more thorough framework.

"The mechanism will help to implement the budget for 2017, replenish fiscal buffers, and improve predictability over fiscal policy," he said in written comments. "However, a more comprehensive oil framework is needed." (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Alexander Winning)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.