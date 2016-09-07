Russia's 1st Deputy PM: no discussion on National Wealth Fund projects freeze

ULAN-UDE, Russia, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Wednesday that the government did not discuss plans to freeze distributions from National Wealth Fund on projects which had been previously approved.

"It wasn't discussed. We even didn't discuss it," Shuvalov told reporters.

Russian Vedomosti newspaper reported on Wednesday that Russian finance ministry had suggested to discuss freezing funds distribution from the National Wealth Fund on some of the projects already approved. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Katya Golubkova)