FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russia's 1st Deputy PM: no discussion on National Wealth Fund projects freeze
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 7, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

Russia's 1st Deputy PM: no discussion on National Wealth Fund projects freeze

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ULAN-UDE, Russia, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Wednesday that the government did not discuss plans to freeze distributions from National Wealth Fund on projects which had been previously approved.

"It wasn't discussed. We even didn't discuss it," Shuvalov told reporters.

Russian Vedomosti newspaper reported on Wednesday that Russian finance ministry had suggested to discuss freezing funds distribution from the National Wealth Fund on some of the projects already approved. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.