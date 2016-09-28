UPDATE 1-Putin says next budget must deliver state's social pledges in full

(Updates with Putin quotes, context, details)

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin weighed into a debate on Russia's upcoming three-year budget on Wednesday, saying he wanted it to make full provision for the government's social spending plans while protecting reserves and driving down inflation.

With lower oil prices and Western sanctions curtailing state revenues, the finance ministry has suggested freezing nominal expenditure in 2017-2019 at the level of 2016, which would mean a cut once inflation is taken into account.

Putin, who is widely expected to run for what would be his fourth presidential term in 2018, told a government meeting he wanted the budget to be generous enough to deliver on priority projects.

"I ask that special attention be given to financial support for priority projects in the healthcare sector, in education, in housing, road building, and to support small and medium-sized business," said Putin.

"The funds for these things must be fully built into the budget."

The Finance Ministry is due to present its 2017-2019 budget proposals on Oct. 13.

Putin balanced his comments with a call for financial prudence however, saying he did not want the government to burn through reserve funds or to take on more state debt.

The size of the current budget deficit, forecast at 3.2-3.3 percent of gross domestic product this year, was acceptable, he added, saying inflation should come down to 4 percent in the medium term.

He said the macro-economic situation remained difficult however, with the economy only gradually recovering from a deep downturn.

He warned ministers to be careful when it came to imposing any new or higher taxes on certain sectors of the economy in order to raise more revenues.

"These measures must not stifle entrepreneurial activity, which is only just coming back," said Putin. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)