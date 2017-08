SOCHI, Russia, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Russia's federal budget is based on an average rouble rate of 67.5 per dollar in 2017 and an average rate of 68.7 roubles per dollar in 2018, a Finance Ministry representative said on Friday.

