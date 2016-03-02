Russia's Reserve Fund rises to $49.9 bln in Feb - FinMin

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russia’s budget Reserve Fund was worth 3.747 trillion roubles ($49.9 billion) on March 1, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, increasing slightly from 3.737 trillion roubles ($49.7 billion) on Feb. 1.

The Reserve Fund fell by $20 billion in the last three months of 2015 when the government tapped the fund to finance its budget deficit, but the Fund has been little changed since the start of this year as the budget has been in surplus. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Polina Devitt; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Alexander Winning)