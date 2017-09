MOSCOW, April 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s budget Reserve Fund was worth $50.60 billion on April 1, the finance ministry said on Friday, increasing slightly from $49.9 billion as of March 1.

The Fund was down in rouble terms to 3.421 trillion roubles from 3.747 trillion roubles on March 1 due to exchange rate movements. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Bush)