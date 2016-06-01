FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian Reserve Fund falls by $6.36 bln in May
June 1, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

Russian Reserve Fund falls by $6.36 bln in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 1 (Reuters) - Russia's Reserve Fund fell by $6.36 billion in May, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, as the ministry dipped into the fund to cover the budget deficit.

The ministry said the fund stood at $38.60 billion as of June 1, compared to $44.96 billion a month earlier.

It said it had sold foreign currency assets worth $2.67 billion, 2.34 billion euros ($2.61 billion)and 0.41 billion pounds ($591.18 million) in May, to finance the budget deficit.

In roubles, the Reserve Fund was worth 2.551 trillion on June 1, down from 2.892 trillion roubles on May 1. ($1 = 0.8955 euros) ($1 = 0.6935 pounds) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)

