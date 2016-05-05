FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian FinMin spends over $5 bln from Reserve Fund in April to cover deficit
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 5, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

Russian FinMin spends over $5 bln from Reserve Fund in April to cover deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Ministry resumed depletion of its Reserve Fund in April, spending over $5 billion to finance the budget deficit, the ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said the Reserve Fund stood at $44.96 billion on May 1 compared to $50.60 billion a month earlier. It said it spent $2.6 billion, 2.3 billion euros ($2.63 billion) and 0.4 billion pounds ($578.08 million) from the fund in April.

In roubles the Reserve Fund was worth 2.892 trillion at the beginning of this month.

The Finance Ministry had not depleted the Reserve Fund over January-March.

Russia’s government is hoping to keep the budget deficit within 3 percent of gross domestic product in 2016. ($1 = 0.8754 euros) ($1 = 0.6919 pounds) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.