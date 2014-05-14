FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia may change budget rule if economy in recession - PM
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
May 14, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

Russia may change budget rule if economy in recession - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 14 (Reuters) - Russia may change its budget rule that limits government spending of oil revenues if the economy finds itself in a serious recession or if crude prices fall, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.

“For now we have agreed ... not to change the rule in a fundamental way,” Medvedev told journalists at a briefing.

“This does not mean that we have decided and the matter is closed ... If the situation deteriorates and if it turns into a real recession or a drop in oil prices, we will have to abandon the fiscal rule.”

Debate has raged within the government over the budget rule, which is designed to protect state finances against falls in the oil price. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.