FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Russia's Budushchee financial group plans IPO in Oct-Nov
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 14, 2016 / 9:05 AM / 10 months ago

Russia's Budushchee financial group plans IPO in Oct-Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russian financial group Budushchee plans an initial public offering on the Moscow Exchange in October-November and intends to sell at least 15 percent of its shares, the company said on Friday.

Budushchee is controlled by Boris Mints' O1 Group.

A source close to the deal said Budushchee could raise around 10 billion roubles ($160.7 million) from the IPO and that pricing was expected on Oct. 28. ($1 = 62.2255 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Olga Popova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.