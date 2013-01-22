FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Russian car sales seen rising 5 pct in 2013-PwC
January 22, 2013 / 8:02 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Russian car sales seen rising 5 pct in 2013-PwC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds data, comparison to AEB figures, Europe)

MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Russian car sales will likely increase 5 percent in 2013, PricewaterhouseCoopers forecast on Tuesday, a slowdown from the previous year but a stark contrast to recession-bound Europe where car sales slid to a 17-year low.

PwC expects car sales for 2013 to rise to around 2.9 million. That would be up from 2.76 million cars in 2012 which was a 10 percent increase from the previous year.

The accountancy firm sees growth slowing after next year to three percent annually from 2014 to 2017, eventually reaching zero growth by 2025 by which time they estimate the market will have reached its maximum level of annual sales of 3.7 million.

Data earlier in January from the Association of European Businesses showed Russian car sales grew 10.6 percent to a record 2.935 million in 2012 and were expected to be 2.95 million in 2013.

In Europe, new car registrations fell 8.2 percent to 12.05 million vehicles in 2012, the lowest level since 1995, recent figures by the European automotive industry association ACEA showed. (Reporting by Sonia Elks and Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Megan Davies; Editing by Douglas Busvine and David Cowell)

