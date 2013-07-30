FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PwC sees Russian car sales declining up to 3 pct in 2013
July 30, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

PwC sees Russian car sales declining up to 3 pct in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - Russian car sales will likely fall by between 1.5 and 3 percent to around 2.7 million in 2013, PricewaterhouseCoopers forecast on Tuesday.

That would be down from 2.76 million cars in 2012 which was a 10 percent increase from the previous year.

PwC also said Russian car sales volumes fell 6 percent in the first six months of the year to 1.25 million cars, while in dollars, it declined 4.7 percent to $32.6 billion. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, writing by; Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Alessandra Prentice)

