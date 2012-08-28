FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Russian serviceman kills six at border post-Interfax
August 28, 2012 / 4:55 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Russian serviceman kills six at border post-Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - A Russian border guard killed six fellow servicemen before being shot himself in a shooting spree at a frontier post in the southern region of Dagestan on Tuesday, Interfax news agency reported.

It was not immediately clear whether the shootings were related to a suicide bombing that killed a Muslim cleric and at least five followers in a separate part of Dagestan.

The serviceman fired at fellow border guards and also members of a special Interior Ministry unit deployed at the same post, Interfax reported.

It initially reported that he had killed eight fellow servicemen, but later reported he had killed six and was fatally shot himself.

Border guards and police could not immediately be reached.

