LONDON-Russia c.bank plans QE to help banks-Ulyukayev

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank is ready to enlarge its balance sheet to support its banking system via a form of quantitative easing, First Deputy Central Bank Governor Alexei Ulyukayev said on Tuesday.

“We are going to provide some additional support through things that I would call Russian equivalenbt of QE (quantitative easing),” Ulyukayev said. “It means we are ready to enlarge our balanceS ...to protect the banking system if necessary, if there are any problems with liquidity like we had last year.”