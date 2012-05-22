FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LONDON-Russia c.bank plans QE to help banks-Ulyukayev
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
May 22, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

LONDON-Russia c.bank plans QE to help banks-Ulyukayev

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank is ready to enlarge its balance sheet to support its banking system via a form of quantitative easing, First Deputy Central Bank Governor Alexei Ulyukayev said on Tuesday.

“We are going to provide some additional support through things that I would call Russian equivalenbt of QE (quantitative easing),” Ulyukayev said. “It means we are ready to enlarge our balanceS ...to protect the banking system if necessary, if there are any problems with liquidity like we had last year.”

Reporting By Sujata Rao and Drazen Jorgic

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.