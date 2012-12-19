FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia cbank: No plans to diversify reserves
December 19, 2012 / 11:03 AM / 5 years ago

Russia cbank: No plans to diversify reserves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank has no immediate plans to diversify its foreign exchange holdings, Chairman Sergei Ignatyev said on Wednesday, after the world’s fourth-largest reserve holder upped its positions in Australian and Canadian dollars.

”We don’t want to (diversify) right now,“ Ignatyev told a year-end briefing. ”Our portfolio is already seriously diversified ... but what will happen in half a year, I don’t know.

“The benefits of further diversification are slight ... we can go further but this would be associated with additional costs and risks,” he added.

Russia’s central bank has raised the share of the Australian dollar in its forex reserves to 1.5 percent and the share of Canadian dollars to 3.5 percent, First Deputy Chairman Alexei Ulyukayev was quoted as saying on Dec. 13. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

