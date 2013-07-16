Russian economy minister calls new lending auction quantitative easing

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, Russia, July 16 (Reuters) - Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Tuesday the central bank decision to launch auctions for loans secured against non-market assets and guarantees is a more effective way to boost economic growth than cutting key interest rates.

“I think it was an absolutely right decision, this is a form of quantitative easing, which is more efficient right now than easing of policy by lowering interest rates,” Ulyukayev told journalists.

Russia’s central bank introduced on Friday a new mechanism for one-year bank funding to boost lending, while kept interest rates on hold. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Lidia Kelly)