Russian economy minister calls new lending auction quantitative easing
July 16, 2013 / 7:57 AM / 4 years ago

Russian economy minister calls new lending auction quantitative easing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, Russia, July 16 (Reuters) - Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Tuesday the central bank decision to launch auctions for loans secured against non-market assets and guarantees is a more effective way to boost economic growth than cutting key interest rates.

“I think it was an absolutely right decision, this is a form of quantitative easing, which is more efficient right now than easing of policy by lowering interest rates,” Ulyukayev told journalists.

Russia’s central bank introduced on Friday a new mechanism for one-year bank funding to boost lending, while kept interest rates on hold. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

