Russia c.bank sees lending growth slowing in 2013
November 2, 2012 / 9:17 AM / 5 years ago

Russia c.bank sees lending growth slowing in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia will see a moderation in total lending growth to 20 percent next year from 20-25 percent in 2012 due to a decline in the banks’ capital adequacy and lacklustre economic growth, a senior central bank official said on Friday.

Annual growth in corporate lending is likely to be at around 15 percent, while retail lending could grow by 25-30 percent, Alexei Simanovsky, the first deputy chairman of the central bank, told reporters. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

