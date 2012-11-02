Russia c.bank sees lending growth slowing in 2013

MOSCOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia will see a moderation in total lending growth to 20 percent next year from 20-25 percent in 2012 due to a decline in the banks’ capital adequacy and lacklustre economic growth, a senior central bank official said on Friday.

Annual growth in corporate lending is likely to be at around 15 percent, while retail lending could grow by 25-30 percent, Alexei Simanovsky, the first deputy chairman of the central bank, told reporters. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)