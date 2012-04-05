FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia cbank: Q1 outflow linked to global debt woes
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 5, 2012 / 9:51 AM / in 6 years

Russia cbank: Q1 outflow linked to global debt woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 5 (Reuters) - Capital outflows from Russia in the first quarter of 2012 were partly caused by global sovereign debt problems, Russia’s Central Bank Governor Sergei Ignatyev said on Thursday.

Capital flight from Russia nearly doubled from a year ago in the first quarter of 2012 to $35.1 billion, central bank data showed earlier this week.

Ignatyev told a banking conference that achieving a 5-6 percent inflation target this year will be “very difficult”, adding that the central bank bought around $4.3 billion in the currency market in March to limit the rouble’s rise.

The head of the central bank also said that credit and deposit rates on the money market will probably decline from current levels in the coming months. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Megan Davies)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.